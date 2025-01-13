عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Training VDG Members In Jammu's Border Villages

Army Training VDG Members In Jammu's Border Villages


1/13/2025 3:14:12 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- armytroops are training members of Village Defence Guard (VDG) in the border areas of Jammu district to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid, officials said on Monday.

The Police have raised VDG in areas along the border with Pakistan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training for VDG members is being conducted by the Army's Chenab Brigade, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They further said that a week-long training camp has been organized in several border villages of Jammu district to enhance the participants' skills in minor tactics, endurance, and firing.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Search Operations Underway In Kishtwar Forests Reviving Militancy: A Concern

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN13012025000215011059ID1109086038


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search