Over 1,600 People Vaccinated Against Marburg Virus Disease In Rwanda

(MENAFN- IANS) Kigali, Nov 2 (IANS) More than 1,600 people have been vaccinated against the Marburg virus in Rwanda, including those at high risk of contracting the virus and contacts of positive cases, a senior official has said.

Yvan Butera, Rwandan of state in the of Health, announced the figures on Thursday during a briefing on the status of the Marburg virus outbreak in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

With 500 contacts of positive cases being followed, the priority remains rapid detection, rapid testing, quick isolation, of positive cases and vaccination, Butera said, noting that the measures have contributed to containing the outbreak.

Since the declaration of the Marburg virus outbreak in late September, Rwanda has recorded 66 confirmed cases and 15 deaths as of Thursday, according to the latest data from the health ministry, with the majority of the people affected being healthcare workers.

Besides, at least 49 people have recovered from the deadly disease while two are being treated.

Butera said the fatality rate is at 22.7 per cent, probably among the lowest recorded.

In terms of testing, the minister said that nearly 6,000 people mostly at risk have been tested as well as contacts of positive cases.

The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches and severe malaise and many patients develop severe hemorrhagic symptoms within seven days.