In Kursk Region, Russia Retains Meat Grinder Tactic - Ukraine's Military

That's according to the spokesman for the Siversk grouping of troops, Vadym Mysnyj, who spoke on national television.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces continue their Kursk raid. It is there where the enemy has amassed most forces, firepower, and equipment compared to other axes. The enemy is concentrating its forces precisely in the active hostility zone within​​ Kursk region. They employ the tactic of meat grinder assaults, which don't change the picture," he said.

According to the spokesman, when Ukraine's Defense Forces take down enemy equipment, the Russians continue their assaults employing small infantry groups.

"For the past day, we have observed a decrease in the intensity of shelling, especially in the border areas. The enemy fired 69 times. We saw 259 explosions. These are settlements along the entire border. For the most part, the enemy uses artillery of various calibers, as well as an aviation component. There are explosives dropped from UAVs, FPV drones, and also KAB glide bombs in Sumy region. Over the past day, unfortunately, we had two civilians injured, many houses, municipal facilities and private farms were damaged," the spokesperson added.

He noted that there were no signs of an enemy offensive group being formed on the border, but sabotage groups remain active.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the information spread by mass media that the Russian Federation postponed until February 1 the deadline for the expulsion of Ukrainian troops from the territories of the Kursk region, which are currently under the control of the Armed Forces, may turn out to be false.