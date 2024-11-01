UNRWA Appreciates Jordan's Efforts To Carry On Its Mission, Praises Results Of Arab League Meeting

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 1 (Petra)-- Adnan Bou Hasna, the advisor for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), commended the results of the special session of the League of Arab States Council at the level of permanent delegates, which was called by Jordan.In remarks to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Bou Hasna commended Jordan's involvement in supporting and assisting UNRWA, citing King Abdullah II's backing, his actions and remarks in regional and global fora, and his speeches before the UN."Jordan is the most aware of the seriousness of the unprecedented challenges facing UNRWA," he continued, adding that Jordanian diplomacy is strongly present in UNRWA files and that it is making great efforts to ensure its continuity.Bou Hasna emphasized the significance of the meeting's timing in light of the risky decisions made by the Israeli Knesset to eliminate UNRWA's functions. He pointed out that the ban of one of the biggest UN agencies is unprecedented in history and that it violates the Geneva Conventions and international human rights covenants.Israel's ongoing tactics toward UNRWA, according to UNRWA's media advisor, constitute a flagrant violation of international resolutions and legal frameworks that have been signed by UN member states.In closing, Bou Hasna discussed the significance of the Arab League Council meeting, which convened to convey a cohesive and powerful Arab viewpoint in accordance with the global stance in favor of stopping the Israeli Knesset from passing risky resolutions.