Expat Group Conducts International Chess Tournament

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Central Indian Association conducted an international chess featuring expatriate players from Russia, Uzbekistan, Europe, Africa, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in under-15 and open categories. Advaith Saravanan won the under-15 and Patricio Rolly, the open category. Association president Jai Prakash Singh and vice president Syed Rafi congratulated the winners and thanked the committee members Visa, Mohinder Jalandhary, Reena Danao, Noor Afshan, Jogesh Dewan, Jaweed Bajwa, Sara Ali Khan, Basit Khan, Ravi Babu, Jyothi of Emote Edition, Irfan and Arun for their support.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.