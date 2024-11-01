Umerov Presents Capabilities Of Ukraine's Defense Industry To Bipartisan U.S. Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov has familiarized members of the U.S. and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink with the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense and discussed areas where the U.S. can help strengthen production.

Umerov said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"It was an honor to welcome a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Congress to Kyiv, led by the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Congressman Mike Rogers. We had a productive discussion with our American colleagues, as well as with the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink," he wrote.

According to Umerov, the parties discussed their shared goal - victory over an enemy with significant territorial, industrial, and human resources.

"For over ten years, we have defended our freedom, made possible in part by U.S. support," he said.

Umerov thanked American partners for their leadership and the substantial assistance they provide to Ukraine.

He said that he had presented the capabilities of Ukraine's defense industry to the U.S. delegation and discussed areas where the U.S. can help strengthen production.

In addition, the minister informed the delegation about the situation on the battlefield.

"The enemy, with support from North Korea, is increasing its equipment and manpower. We are doing everything possible to strengthen our Defense Forces. For this, we need ammunition, artillery systems, engineering equipment, and air defense systems to protect our cities," Umerov said.

He stressed that one of the important aspects was also lifting restrictions on the use of Western weapons inside Russian territory. According to him, this would help gain an advantage on the battlefield, especially before winter onset.

"We are counting on the U.S. support in this matter. We must act decisively to overcome the new axis of evil, led by Russia," Umerov said.

Photo credit: Rustem Umerov / Facebook