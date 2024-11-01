U.S. Announces $425M In New Security Assistance To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has announced a new $425 million military aid package to Ukraine.

This is according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

This announcement is the Biden Administration's 69th tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

The capabilities in this announcement include munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), Stinger missiles, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment and munitions. air-to-ground munitions, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, and Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers.

The package also includes small arms and ammunition, medical equipment, demolitions equipment and munitions; and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

"The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression," the Department of Defense said.

Photo: wikipedia