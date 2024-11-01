Umerov, Austin Discuss Involvement Of DPRK Soldiers In Russia's War Against Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin have discussed the involvement of North Korean in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Umerov announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

Both ministers also discussed the current situation on the front lines, specifically in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors. They also focused on the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the war against Ukraine.

Umerov emphasized that Ukraine is actively developing its own production capabilities and is thankful to the United States for assistance in this direction.

"Together with our allies, we will continue strengthening our defense by ensuring the Armed Forces have everything they need," he said.

Austin thanked American partners for their constant support for Ukraine in the struggle for its independence.

