Umerov, Austin Discuss Involvement Of DPRK Soldiers In Russia's War Against Ukraine
Date
11/1/2024 7:14:10 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin have discussed the involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Umerov announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Both ministers also discussed the current situation on the front lines, specifically in the Pokrovsk and Kursk sectors. They also focused on the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the war against Ukraine.
Umerov emphasized that Ukraine is actively developing its own production capabilities and is thankful to the United States for assistance in this direction.
Read also:
Umerov presents capabilities of Ukraine's defense industry to bipartisan U.S. delegation
"Together with our allies, we will continue strengthening our defense by ensuring the Armed Forces have everything they need," he said.
Austin thanked American partners for their constant support for Ukraine in the struggle for its independence.
Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry
MENAFN01112024000193011044ID1108842995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.