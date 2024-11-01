Targeting Journalists In Conflict“War Crime” - European Commission

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Journalists deployed in the zones of hostilities remain civilians so international law recognizes deliberate against them as a war crime.

That's according to a joint statement on the occasion of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists on November 2 by EU High Representative Josep Borrell and European Commission Vice President Věra Jourová. The full text of the document is published on European External Action Service website.

"On the 10th International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we commend the fearless frontline reporters and journalists covering conflicts, crises, and emergencies. Their work is essential to expose human rights violations, abuses, and war crimes that would otherwise remain hidden from public view," the joint statement reads.

Last year saw an unprecedented rise in killings of journalists, which is“devastating and unacceptable”, the officials point out.

This happened in Gaza, in Lebanon, in Myanmar, in Yemen, in Sudan and in other countries, where journalists, despite lethal dangers, courageously performed their duty, delivering objective news from the ground to the international community, exposed war crimes, and documented war atrocities.

Russia continues waragainst Ukrainians, resorting to torture, violence - UN report

"Ukrainian journalists continue to be targets of violence, harassment, and arbitrary detentions by Russia and pro-Russian forces.... The EU strongly condemns attacks on journalists and calls once again for urgent and effective action to safeguard journalists and media workers. International humanitarian law is clear: journalists and media workers are civilians and must be protected at all times. Deliberately targeting journalists is a war crime under international humanitarian law," the representatives of the European Commission said.

Joseph Borrell and Věra Jourová called on all states to investigate such incidents quickly, effectively, and impartially. They emphasized that violence against journalists, threats, and harassment foster a climate of fear, self-censorship, or even exile. Without accountability, the cycle of violence against journalists will persist, further diminishing the space for free and independent media and undermining citizens' right to information, the statement concludes.

As reported earlier, with reference to the Council of Europe, more than 30 Ukrainian journalists are currently being illegally held by the Russian occupation forces on trumped-up charges.