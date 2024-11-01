US Offers Ukraine Over USD 425 Mln In Security Assistance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The USD Department of Defense announced on Friday additional security assistance for Ukraine to meet its "critical security and defense needs."

"This announcement is the Biden Administration's sixty-ninth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," a DoD statement reads.

This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of USD 425 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: air defense interceptors; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; armored vehicles; and anti-tank weapons.

The new assistance includes; munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS); Stinger missiles; counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment and munitions; air-to-ground munitions; ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS); 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition; tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles; Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems; Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers; small arms and ammunition; medical equipment; demolitions equipment and munitions; and spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated Capability Coalitions to meet Ukraine's urgently needed battlefield requirements and defend against Russian aggression, the statement added. (end)

