Roof Collapse Kills Eight At Serbia Train Station: Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Novi Sad, Serbia: At least eight people were killed Friday after part of an outdoor roof collapsed at a train station in the Serbian city of Novi Sad, the interior said.

"Eight bodies have been recovered, eight people have died," Interior Minister Ivica Dacic told a Serbian broadcaster.

Vesna Turkulov -- the director of the clinical centre of Vojvodina -- told reporters that three people who had been pulled from the rubble were in a serious condition, two of whom were undergoing operations.

"The injuries are very severe," the doctor added.

Earlier the interior minister said rescuers were working to free multiple people trapped beneath the wreckage of the roof.

Cranes and excavators worked alongside emergency responders digging through the rubble to search for the survivors, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

"The operation is still ongoing and extremely challenging. Over 80 rescuers are involved, with the assistance of heavy machinery," Dacic said Friday afternoon.

The Serbian government said an official day of mourning would be held on Saturday, according to a statement published by the country's state broadcaster.

The Blood Transfusion Institute in Novi Sad also called on residents to donate blood following the accident.

Serving Serbia's second-largest city, the station reopened in July after three years of renovation work.

Construction was still ongoing in parts of the station.

Serbia's Prime Minister Milos Vucevic vowed that authorities would investigate the cause of the accident.

"We will insist on finding those responsible, those who should have ensured the structure's safety. My condolences to the families of the deceased," said the premier.

"This is a black Friday for us, for all of Serbia, for Novi Sad," he added.

Serbia Railways said in a statement that the collapsed outdoor roof had not been part of the renovations completed at the station.

"Serbia Railways regrets the accident that occurred, and the causes and any new details from the investigation will be promptly announced," the company wrote in a social media post.

A high-speed rail connection between Novi Sad and the capital Belgrade opened in March 2022.