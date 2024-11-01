Utah Valley University Chosen To Host Two Days Of 2025 Silicon Slopes Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First time that the Summit has been hosted on a university campus

Orem, Utah, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University (UVU) and Utah-based nonprofit organization Silicon Slopes announced today that UVU will host the 2025 Silicon Slopes Summit on its Orem Campus on January 14 and 15. The event will continue in Salt Lake City for the following two days, January 16 and 17.

The Summit will feature keynote speeches from renowned experts and thought leaders, along with panel discussions, workshops, and ample networking opportunities. Plenary sessions in Orem will take place at the UCCU Center, while workshops and exhibit areas will be hosted in various locations across the campus.

“The Silicon Slopes Summit is an experience that deserves great notoriety in the most positive sense. It creates alchemy among thousands of people through ideas, inspiration, networking, and funding. I am thrilled that Utah Valley University can host it,” said UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez.“UVU is ideally located in the heart of Utah's innovation corridor and is ranked #1 in the country for producing the most homegrown entrepreneurs, making UVU and Silicon Slopes natural collaborators. The conference will help our own students with exposure to leaders, knowledge, and skills that will prepare them for the workforce.”

The Summit is Utah's original and longest-running grassroots technology conference, supporting entrepreneurs, startups, and leaders with essential resources and community. For the first time, the 2025 Summit will be free for all Utah residents, with upgraded VIP tickets available for $95. Additionally, Silicon Slopes is offering free registration for college and university students.

“This marks the first time we're hosting the Summit on a university campus, and we couldn't be more excited that it's at Utah Valley University,” said Clint Betts, CEO of Silicon Slopes.“UVU is the perfect location, boasting a vibrant tech community and a strong commitment to innovation. We're eager to showcase the incredible talent and potential that thrive within the Silicon Slopes ecosystem.”

The Summit will also include a hands-on Innovation Showcase, highlighting the latest products and services from startups and emerging companies. Additionally,“Startup Alley” will provide a space for entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas to global investors, receive feedback, and promote their ventures.

To register and learn more about the Silicon Slopes Summit, visit the official website at . Early bird registration is now open, and attendees are encouraged to secure their spots quickly, as tickets are expected to sell out.

About Utah Valley University

At Utah Valley University, we believe everyone deserves the transforming benefits of high-quality education - and it needs to be affordable, accessible, and flexible. With opportunities to earn everything from certificates to master's degrees, our students succeed by gaining real-world experience and developing career-ready skills. We continue to invite people to come as they are - and leave ready and prepared to make a difference in the world.

