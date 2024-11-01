CBH Festival Of Homes Kicks Off Today! Experience The Biggest, Brightest Festival Yet

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boise, Idaho, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBH Homes is thrilled to announce the start of the highly anticipated 9th Annual CBH Festival of Homes, open to everyone in the Treasure Valley! This year's event is bigger, better, and brighter, with a top notch lineup of giveaways, festive activities, and surprises for visitors of all ages. Join us as we open the doors to eight stunning model homes, special offers, and family-friendly experiences at locations across Boise, Meridian, Nampa, and Caldwell.

In addition to beautifully furnished model homes and about available offers, attendees can enjoy:



Weekend Giveaways : Each weekend brings a new opportunity to win exclusive prizes such as a $500 Scheels Gift Card, a 14K Gold Bracelet from Diamond Girls, a Cordova Cooler, Monster Jam Tickets and more.

FREE Food Truck Saturdays : Delicious local food trucks will be onsite to offer free bites every Saturday at ALL locations from 12pm-3pm while supplies last, don't miss out.

Holiday Card Photos : Sign up to get your holiday card photos taken with our professional photographers on select Fridays.

Meet Santa : Santa will be visiting select days and times to spread his holiday cheer! Catch a photo with him, or have the littles whisper their holiday wishes. Tour 8 Fully Furnished Model Homes : From holiday themed homes, to fun fall decor, get inspired and see what new home construction is all about.

“This is our biggest event of the year,” said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.“It's when we get to showcase our favorite floor plans, communities, and selections all while throwing a ton of fun in the mix. The CBH Festival of Homes is not something you want to miss.”

The CBH Festival of Homes will run every Friday from 4pm-7pm in select locations and Saturdays from 12pm-4pm at all locations, now through December 14th. This free event promises fun for the whole family, including the opportunity to view CBH's latest home designs and speak directly with the CBH team. Whether you're a current CBH homeowner, a future buyer, or simply looking for inspiration, there's plenty to explore at each Festival of Homes location.

CBH is also kicking off their Festival of Homes promo with up to $50,000 towards extras when buyers purchase a new home from November 1st through December 31st, 2024. Extras include money towards rate buydowns, closing costs, appliances and more! The giving doesn't stop there, buyers will also receive a free set of Greyloch Garage Cabinets when they buy a CBH home now through December 31st, 2024. See all details here .

Don't Miss Out!

For all event details, including locations and a full schedule of activities, please visit CBH Festival of Home .

About CBH Homes

CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 32 years. Celebrating 19 years as Idaho's #1 Builder and recognized as a Best Place to Work in Idaho, CBH Homes ranks #42 in the nation and has proudly served over 26,000 happy homeowners. For more information, visit cbhhomes.co .



