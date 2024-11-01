AL-AHSA's 'SARAM 2024' SEASON CONCLUDES WITH RECORD SUCCESS, BOOSTING GULF INVESTMENTS IN SAUDI DATE SECTOR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AL-AHSA, SAUDI ARABIA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The "Saram Al-Ahsa 2024" season and accompanying date auction recently concluded, attracting substantial interest from Gulf investors, including agricultural entrepreneurs and food and processing manufacturers. The event was held under the patronage of Al-Ahsa Governor Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr and co-organized by the Al-Ahsa Municipality and the Saudi National Center for Palm and Dates. This initiative aligns with a broader vision of developing the dates sector as an integrated economic and tourism industry.

This season has become one of Saudi Arabia's premier agricultural economic events. Beyond its traditional role as a farming gathering, it has successfully positioned dates as a key investment driver in line with Saudi Vision 2030's goals. Al-Ahsa dates, recognized as a strategic product, are increasingly sought by food and processing companies, particularly as demand for date derivatives grows in local and Gulf markets.

Al-Ahsa's strategic proximity to Gulf markets is a gateway for date marketing, facilitating easy access for investors and companies from Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait. This dynamic contributes to making Al-Ahsa dates a highly competitive product, supported by advancements in packaging, transportation, and preservation. This enhances export capabilities and promotes sustainable development within the dates sector.

During the“Saram Al-Ahsa 2024” season, they achieved record-breaking figures, evolving into a combined investment and tourist attraction. Sales exceeded 30 million Saudi Riyals, underscoring the demand for various date products. The auction welcomed 3.6 million kilograms (3,600 tons) of dates, encompassing 12 high-quality varieties, alongside the signing of 3,860 supply contracts, reflecting the season's significant commercial activity.

Throughout its 45-day span, the season attracted over 350,000 visitors, providing an ideal opportunity to showcase the quality of Saudi dates and promote their use in Gulf markets. In addition to commercial activities, the organizers held 148 diverse events and 13 educational workshops, creating a platform to present the latest innovations in the dates and related industries.

As the season concludes, Al-Ahsa is a model of success in achieving agricultural sustainability and long-term support for date farmers. It offers an effective promotional platform to market its products locally and within the Gulf region, bolstering the farm economy and diversifying income sources.

The investment and tourism success of the“Saram Al-Ahsa 2024” season signals Al-Ahsa's potential as a central hub for the dating industry, aiding in expanding production, enhancing quality and marketing standards, and transforming dates into a promising economic asset. This elevates the value of Saudi dates in the Gulf and global markets and balances agricultural heritage with future ambitions.

