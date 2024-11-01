Bingo Blitz Teams Up With Hallmark Channel In Cheerful TV Spot Featuring Drew Barrymore

Bingo Blitz is the Official Bingo Sponsor of the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, Bringing Bingo Moments and Holiday Magic to Fans Onboard and At Home

Bingo Blitz, the world's leading free-to-play bingo game*, is giving the gift of gaming this holiday season through its partnership with Hallmark Channel. To kick off the season greetings, Bingo Blitz will be the official bingo sponsor of Hallmark Channel's Christmas Cruise, which sets sail from November 5-9. Lucky cruise-goers will be able to participate in Bingo games, sponsored by

Bingo Blitz,

while cruising from Miami to Nassau.

Bingo Blitz x Hallmark Channel 2024

To add to the Christmas cheer, Bingo Blitz is releasing a brand-new TV spot starring legendary actress Drew Barrymore. Running from November 1-17 on the Hallmark Channel, Drew brings her explosive energy and festive spirit to the TV spot, while wishing a happy holiday to her Bingo Blitz family.

Drew Barrymore says:

"The holidays are all about fun, connection, and joy-exactly what Bingo Blitz is all about! I'm thrilled to partner with them to bring a little extra holiday cheer this season. Whether you're playing bingo or cozying up for a holiday movie, there's something for everyone to enjoy!"

Lior Itzhak, General Manager of Bingo Blitz, says:

"At Bingo Blitz, we strive to create bingo moments for our players, and we're delighted to partner with the Hallmark Channel's Christmas Cruise and Drew Barrymore to make this year even more memorable. From the beaches of the Bahamas to the comfort of homes, Bingo Blitz is thrilled to be a part of this year's holiday magic."

This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration between two brands that know how to bring joy to fans and celebrate with friends, whether through heartwarming holiday films or shared bingo moments.

Be sure to spread joy from ear to ear by yelling BINGO for all to hear! Download Bingo Blitz for free in the App Store or Google Play Store, or online at bingoblitz.

About Bingo Blitz

Bingo Blitz is the #1 free-to-play bingo game, with a large community of players from all over the world. At Bingo Blitz, we care about our players and are driven by a commitment to provide them with the highest quality product and user experience. Through exciting narratives, innovative features, and virtual prizes, our mission is to reinvent the way people play Bingo, making Bingo a game accessible worldwide. Our unique social platform and content make it fun and easy for people to play and connect with each other worldwide.

About Playtika

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*According to data, Bingo Blitz is the world's most popular free-to-play Bingo game by Worldwide downloads as of across iOS and Google Play, as of April 2024.

