Ektaa Kapoor Revives ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ For ‘The Sabarmati Report’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Ektaa Kapoor is set to bring back the legendary song“Ram Ram” from her popular TV series“Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” in her forthcoming film“The Sabarmati Report.”

The song has been reimagined and given a new title,“Raja Ram" This revamped track beautifully merges the cherished memories of the original with a contemporary cinematic flair.

The makers shared the teaser for the song on their social handles, writing,“This Diwali, Truth will prevail!” The film's teaser was recently released and it hinted at the revelation of long-hidden truths surrounding the incident. In the teaser, Vikrant impresses as a bold journalist dedicated to uncovering the truth, while Raashii Khanna delivers a powerful performance as his fellow reporter.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of Ridhi's role as a seasoned anchor.“The Sabarmati Report” is directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. The film recounts the tragic events of February 27, 2002, when a devastating fire broke out on the Sabarmati Express, resulting in the deaths of 59 pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya. It marks Massey's first on-screen collaboration with both Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra film is set to release in theatres on November 15.

Apart from this, Vikrant also has an upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan in the pipeline. He was last featured in Aditya Nimbalkar's crime thriller Sector 36, where he starred alongside Deepak Dobriyal and Akash Khurana.

The film was inspired by the notorious Noida serial murders of 2006. Talking about, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', the Star Plus's daily soap opera was one of the most popular and loved shows. It aired from 3 July 2000 to 6 November 2008. The show starred Smriti Irani in the lead role.