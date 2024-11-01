Significant Spike In Air, Noise Pollution In Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) With the bursting of firecrackers to mark the occasions of Kali Puja and Diwali, Kolkata has recorded high levels of air and noise pollution, said officials here on Friday.

The twin occasion saw people bursting firecrackers since Thursday night.

The air quality (AQI) in most of the monitoring stations in the city was recorded in the 151 to 200 range, which as per standard comes under the“red” or“unhealthy” category.

In this category, while some members of the general public might experience effects, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects.

According to environmental experts, this“red” or“unhealthy” category of AQI is especially hazardous for elderly citizens, children and people with respiratory problems like asthma and are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor activities as far as possible.

Besides Kolkata, the AQI level was also at this“unhealthy” level in the Salt Lake area and Howrah town.

At the same time, Kolkata Police's claim to control the menace of sound crackers failed miserably, with the average sound level being 22 decibels higher than the permissible limit on Thursday night.

In Kolkata, the maximum sound level was recorded at the Kasba area in South Kolkata, where the average sound level on Thursday night was recorded at 104.6 decibels, much higher than the permissible limit of 75 decibels.

Even the sound levels at the hospital adjacent areas in the city, where the maximum permissible limits are 50 decibels in the morning hours and 40 decibels at night, were much higher.

While the sound limit at areas adjacent to state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital in South Kolkata at midnight on Thursday was recorded at 58.2 decibels, the same in the area adjacent to R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in North Kolkata was recorded at a much higher of 72.7 decibels.

Although Kolkata Police had earlier announced that they would be deploying additional forces in the residential areas and those adjacent to hospitals, to prevent the bursting of banned firecrackers, in reality, its effective implementation could not be felt in most pockets of the city.