Russian Drones Hit Civilian Infrastructure In Poltava

Russian Drones Hit Civilian Infrastructure In Poltava


11/1/2024 2:12:36 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drones hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava. Rescuers pulled two people out of a burning building.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Philip Pronin, Ukrinform reports.

“Russians attacked the Poltava community several times. Enemy drones struck at civilian infrastructure. As a result, three residential buildings and an outbuilding were damaged,” the statement reads.

Two people were rescued. Rescuers took them out of the burning house. There were no fatalities.


Russian Drones Hit Civilian Infrastructure In Poltava Image

As Ukrinform reported, 31 Russian soldiers attacked the Poltava community in the evening.

Photo: Philip Pronin / Telegram

UkrinForm

