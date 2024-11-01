Record Number Of Students Truant In Japan

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Nov 1 (IANS) Some 346,482 elementary and junior high school students in Japan were classified as truant in the last school year, marking the eleventh consecutive annual increase and the highest figure on record, the latest survey by the education showed.

This represents an increase of more than 47,000 students, or over 15 per cent, compared to the previous year.

In breakdown, 130,370 elementary school students were absent for 30 or more days, which is five times the number from a decade ago, while 216,112 junior high students were truant, representing a 2.2-fold increase over the same period.

The report cited lack of motivation for school life as the most common reason for truancy, followed by anxiety or depression and disrupted daily routines, Xinhua news agency reported.

Additionally, reported cases of bullying reached a record 732,568 incidents across all school types, with elementary schools accounting for the majority.

In light of the results, the ministry emphasised the need for tailored educational support and better detection and handling of bullying in schools, with particular attention to organisational responses to prevent severe outcomes.