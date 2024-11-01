Moldova's Constitutional Court Confirms EU Accession Referendum Results

(MENAFN- IANS) Bucharest, Nov 1 (IANS) Moldova's Constitutional Court confirmed the results of the October 20 referendum, approving the country's path toward European Union (EU) accession.

The court's decision, announced by its president, Domnica Manole, marks a significant step in Moldova's EU integration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The asked citizens if they backed a constitutional amendment for Moldova's EU accession. With a voter turnout of 50.72 per cent, 1,532,264 ballots were cast. Of these, 749,719 supported the constitutional amendment affirming EU integration, while 739,155 opposed it.

The amendment draft includes two new paragraphs asserting Moldova's European identity and the irreversibility of its EU integration. The initiative, led by President Maia Sandu and backed by 46 parliamentary members, aims to establish EU membership as a strategic priority.

Following the October 20 vote, the Central Electoral Commission validated the results on October 25, forwarding them to the Constitutional Court for final confirmation.