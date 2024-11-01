Ukraine, European Commission To Work On Dozens Of Negotiation Chapters In 2025 Deputy PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In 2025, Ukraine will collaborate with the European Commission on dozens of negotiation chapters paving the way for EU membership.

This was stated by Deputy Prime for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna in a televised address, as reported by Ukrinform.

Stefanishyna noted that the European Commission recently released its Enlargement Report.

"The European Commission has recommended moving forward swiftly, starting in early 2025, to open new negotiation clusters. This involves dozens of negotiation chapters, not just one or two, making this a very significant recommendation. Naturally, there are some recommendations and concerns, objectively reflected in the report, but overall, the picture is positive, and we have achieved the desired effect,” emphasized Stefanishyna.

She expressed optimism that the next negotiation rounds in November and December will help finalize roadmaps for areas requiring joint effort.

"By the end of the year, we will present roadmaps for establishing the rule of law, ensuring the proper functioning of democratic institutions, and implementing public administration reforms. This will provide a new momentum for Ukrainians, as the state continues to evolve and mobilize. We are moving towards unity, moving towards the EU," Stefanishyna concluded.

The European Commission's annual Enlargement Package, published on October 30, provides a detailed assessment of progress made by countries such as Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, and Turkey in their EU accession paths. These assessments are accompanied by recommendations and guidance on reform priorities.

The European Commission acknowledged Ukraine's progress in fighting corruption and recommended that Kyiv intensify efforts to prosecute high-level corruption cases in the coming year.