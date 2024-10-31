Unidentified Drone Crashes In Uninhabited Area In Jerash - JAF

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - An official source at the Jordan - Arab (JAF) said that an unidentified drone crashed on Thursday in an uninhabited area of Souf, Jerash, 45km north of Amman after breaching the Jordanian airspace. The source noted that the incident caused a fire, which was extinguished by Civil Defence Department personnel, with no injuries reported, according to a JAF statement source also said that a military engineering team was dispatched to the site to ensure the area was free of any explosives that might pose a risk to citizens and property. The official also noted that such incidents are expected due to the current regional circumstances, urging citizens to avoid approaching or gathering around these objects due to potential risks, and to report to the relevant authorities.

