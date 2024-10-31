Systems Planning & Analysis Awarded HIRE Vets Gold Medallion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SPA CEO Rich Sawchak

Award is Seventh in a Row for Exceptional Achievement in Veteran Hiring

- SPA CEO Rich SawchakALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The U.S. Department of has awarded Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA) its Medallion for exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. The award is based on rigorous criteria that companies must meet annually for consideration. SPA has achieved HIRE Vets recognition for seven years in a row, beginning with the program's inception in 2018.SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented,“This annual award holds special meaning for SPA, given our longstanding commitment to hiring vets. From SPA's founding in 1972 to today, we continue to welcome the unique expertise, experience, and perspective veterans bring to the workplace. Our vets are essential to SPA's culture of teamwork, trust and integrity, national service, and excellence in execution. We are grateful for our veterans' outstanding and continual contributions to the mission.”In addition to actively recruiting vets through job fairs, SPA assists veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce with mentorship programs such as American Corporate Partners, Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowships, and a company-sponsored employee resource group, SPA Vets. The SPA employee base is currently 40 percent veteran.About SPASPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA's portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals, SPA's employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past seven consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: .

Susan Nelowet

Systems Planning & Analysis

+ +1 703-399-7155

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.