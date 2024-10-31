Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: Third Quarter Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ( Note : All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars except as otherwise noted. The results are derived from financial statements prepared using the recognition and measurement requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS ® Accounting Standards"), except as otherwise noted, and are unaudited. This press release contains certain non-GAAP and other financial measures, including book value per share and cash and marketable securities, that do not have a prescribed meaning under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other issuers. See "Glossary of non-GAAP and other financial measures" in the company's Interim Report for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 for further details.) TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (TSX: FIH.U) announces net earnings of $34.0 million in the third quarter of 2024 ($0.25 net earnings per diluted share), compared to net earnings of $133.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 ($0.93 net earnings per diluted share). At September 30, 2024 the company's book value per share increased 0.7% to $21.67 from $21.52 at June 30, 2024 ($21.85 at December 31, 2023), primarily due to net gains on investments, partially offset by an increased provision for deferred income taxes. Highlights for the third quarter of 2024 included the following:

Net change in unrealized gains on investments of $83.4 million principally from an increase in the fair value of the company's listed investment in IIFL Securities ($136.7 million) and private company investments in BIAL ($22.2 million), Maxop ($18.1 million) and Seven Islands ($9.3 million), partially offset by decreases in the fair values of the company's listed investments in CSB Bank ($42.7 million), IIFL Finance ($41.2 million) and Fairchem Organics ($12.4 million) and its investment in private company Sanmar ($17.0 million). On October 11, 2024 the company completed its previously announced investment in Global Aluminium Private Limited ("Global Aluminium") for approximately $83 million (7.0 billion Indian rupees) of which the company has retained approximately $8.3 million (700.0 million Indian rupees) until the sellers complete certain post-closing obligations. Fairfax India is in strong financial health, with cash and marketable securities at September 30, 2024 of $285.7 million, prior to the acquisition of Global Aluminium described above. There were 135.2 million and 136.5 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. At September 30, 2024 there were 105,152,447 subordinate voting shares and 30,000,000 multiple voting shares outstanding. Unaudited balance sheets, earnings (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) information follow and form part of this press release. Fairfax India's third quarter report can be accessed at its website . Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may relate to the company's or an Indian Investment's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividends, plans and objectives of the company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities of the company, an Indian Investment, or the Indian market are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate” or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might”,“will” or“will be taken”,“occur” or“be achieved”.

Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions and estimates as of the date of this press release, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following factors: oil price risk; geographic concentration of investments; foreign currency fluctuation; volatility of the Indian securities markets; investments may be made in foreign private businesses where information is unreliable or unavailable; valuation methodologies involve subjective judgments; financial market fluctuations; pace of completing investments; minority investments; reliance on key personnel and risks associated with the Investment Advisory Agreement; disruption of the company's information technology systems; lawsuits; use of leverage; significant ownership by Fairfax may adversely affect the market price of the subordinate voting shares; weather risk; taxation risks; emerging markets; MLI; economic risk; trading price of subordinate voting shares relative to book value per share risk; and economic disruptions from the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the company's annual information form dated March 8, 2024 which is available on SEDAR+ at and on the company's website at . These factors and assumptions are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors and assumptions that could affect the company. These factors and assumptions, however, should be considered carefully.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Information on CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS as at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (unaudited - US$ thousands) September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Assets Cash and cash equivalents 23,614 174,615 Short term investments 62,446 - Bonds 231,176 63,263 Common stocks 3,389,953 3,581,043 Total cash and investments 3,707,189 3,818,921 Interest and dividends receivable 6,080 1,367 Income taxes refundable 178 220 Other assets 840 1,027 Total assets 3,714,287 3,821,535 Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 975 912 Accrued interest expense 2,361 8,611 Income taxes payable 428 - Payable to related parties 10,345 120,858 Deferred income taxes 144,738 108,553 Borrowings 498,218 497,827 Total liabilities 657,065 736,761 Equity Common shareholders' equity 2,928,425 2,958,718 Non-controlling interests 128,797 126,056 Total equity 3,057,222 3,084,774 3,714,287 3,821,535 Book value per share $ 21.67 $ 21.85





Information on

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited - US$ thousands except per share amounts) Third quarter First nine months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income Interest 5,687 4,128 15,455 13,322 Dividends 1,639 8,333 9,177 16,623 Net realized gains (losses) on investments 330 (218 ) 218,654 47,445 Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments 83,390 177,463 (143,725 ) 317,121 Net foreign exchange losses (2,322 ) (4,581 ) (2,334 ) (2,035 ) 88,724 185,125 97,227 392,476 Expenses Investment and advisory fees 10,384 10,376 29,990 28,662 Performance fee - 20,469 - 41,536 General and administration expenses 1,698 1,126 6,342 10,788 Interest expense 6,380 6,380 19,141 19,141 18,462 38,351 55,473 100,127

Earnings before income taxes

70,262

146,774

41,754

292,349 Provision for income taxes 32,950 13,789 43,504 45,256 Net earnings (loss) 37,312 132,985 (1,750 ) 247,093

Attributable to: Shareholders of Fairfax India 33,971 132,954 (5,391 ) 236,802 Non-controlling interests 3,341 31 3,641 10,291 37,312 132,985 (1,750 ) 247,093 Net earnings (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ 0.97 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.73 Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.25 $ 0.93 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.65 Shares outstanding (weighted average) 135,152,447 136,461,692 135,223,349 137,274,424





Information on

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited - US$ thousands) Third quarter First nine months 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net earnings (loss) 37,312 132,985 (1,750 ) 247,093 Other comprehensive loss, net of income taxes Item that may be subsequently reclassified to net earnings (loss) Unrealized foreign currency translation losses, net of income taxes of nil (2023 - nil) (15,243 ) (35,672 ) (21,584 ) (12,129 ) Comprehensive income (loss) 22,069 97,313 (23,334 ) 234,964

Attributable to: Shareholders of Fairfax India 19,365 98,788 (26,075 ) 225,186 Non-controlling interests 2,704 (1,475 ) 2,741 9,778 22,069 97,313 (23,334 ) 234,964