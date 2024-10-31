Tenax Therapeutics To Present At The Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a Phase 3, development-stage company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation in Boston, Massachusetts, from November 11-13, 2024. Tenax's CEO, Chris Giordano, will provide an update on the company and the ongoing development of levosimendan, in a session investors can attend live or via webcast.

Format: Fireside Chat

Presenter: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer

Date and time: November 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST

Webcast:

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage .

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize I.V., subcutaneous, and oral formulations of levosimendan. Tenax also is developing a unique oral formulation of imatinib. For more information, visit Tenax's common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol“TENX”.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

John Fraunces

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

C: 917-355-2395, or

Brian Mullen

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

C: 203-461-1175