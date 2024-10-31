Tenax Therapeutics To Present At The Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference
Date
10/31/2024 4:16:41 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a Phase 3, development-stage Pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation conference in Boston, Massachusetts, from November 11-13, 2024. Tenax's CEO, Chris Giordano, will provide an update on the company and the ongoing development of levosimendan, in a session investors can attend live or via webcast.
Format: Fireside Chat
Presenter: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer
Date and time: November 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Webcast:
The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage .
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize I.V., subcutaneous, and oral formulations of levosimendan. Tenax also is developing a unique oral formulation of imatinib. For more information, visit Tenax's common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol“TENX”.
Contacts
Investor Contact:
John Fraunces
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
C: 917-355-2395, or
Brian Mullen
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
C: 203-461-1175
MENAFN31102024004107003653ID1108839462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.