U.S. Acting Secretary Of Labor Julie A. Su Awards Agility Federal LLC The 2024 HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

- Agility Federal CEO Diana Dunnigan MDPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Acting Secretary of Labor Julie A. Su recognized Agility Federal LLC as one of the 839 recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by U.S. Department of Labor 31 Oct 2024 at 1 PM EST.Agility Federal LLC earned the platinum award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans."Agility Federal is proud to provide the financial incentives of Veteran Tuition Assistance and Leadership Mentoring which ensures successful reintegration that ultimately strengthens our Nation,” said Agility Federal CEO Diana Dunnigan MD.Agility Federal LLC joins 838 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.Recipients of the 2024 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,600 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2019.Agility Federal invests in its Veteran employees by providing its Tuition Assistance program called“Learn to Earn” and its Veterans Leadership and Mentorship program called“The Need to Succeed.” Both programs are fully funded by Agility Federal's earned revenue in efforts to strengthen the national fabric of US society by supporting Veterans who have served the Nation. "Our Founders are Veterans and, we would only hire Veterans if we could! Agility Federal's support of Veterans in the workplace is rock solid," said Brandon Fausti, COO and Co-Founder of Agility Federal.About Agility Federal LLCAgility Federal is the sum of our PEOPLE. We are always seeking the talented few who can deliver competitive discriminators and exceptional value for our clients and teaming partners! We take pride in our valuable roster of Subject Matter Experts in the fields of Healthcare, Planning, Procurement, Budgeting and Execution (PPBE/ERP), and Information Technology Service Management. Our associates typically possess advanced technical degrees, applicable certifications, and 20+ years of relevant experience.Agility Federal LLC iteratively integrates global best practices inside the sprint time of larger companies enabling us to offer best in class solutions in less time at a lower cost. Agility Federal is certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone), Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB), and Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO ) in Quality, Information Technology Service, Information Security, and Risk Management Systems (ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1, ISO 27001, and ISO 31000 respectively). Agility Federal looks forward to providing the Agile EdgeTM of Operational Excellence to our Federal Government customers as well as your Commercial and Enterprise Solution needs.About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program:The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2025. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets. There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.The US Department of Labor's Mission is“to foster, promote, and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers, and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.”“ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 169 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.”

