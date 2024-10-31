Family Food Centre Kicks Off It's 46Th Anniversary With The First Draw Of The Exciting Shop & Win Campaign

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Family Food Centre proudly held the first draw of its exciting Shop & Win campaign today, marking a significant moment in its 46th anniversary celebrations. The event took place at the Al Nasr branch at 4PM, under the supervision of the of Commerce and (MoCI).



The atmosphere was electric as eager shoppers gathered for the draw, excited to discover the lucky winners. But the excitement doesn't end there! There are two more opportunities to win, with additional draws scheduled for December 1 and December 26, 2024. Each draw promises to bring more chances for customers to share in the incredible prize pool.



In addition to the draws, Family Food Centre is featuring a series of promotions over the next three months, highlighting fresh produce, meats, fish, and department store items, with a special focus on local Qatari products. The supermarket continues to offer an extensive selection of fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, seafood, and groceries, imported items from over 35 countries.



Customers are also encouraged to take advantage of the online shopping experience at family or through the Family Qatar App, where new users can enjoy free delivery on their first order.



Join in the celebration at Family Food Centre and don't miss your chance to win a free trolley daily. Family Food Centre looks forward to serve Qatar for many years to come.

