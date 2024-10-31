Patchmaster Expands Its Footprint In Michigan With Oakland County Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creative Veteran Brings Attention to Detail and Leadership Skills to Premier Drywall Repair Franchise

- David Moag, Owner, PatchMaster Oakland CountyLANTHRUP VILLAGE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PatchMaster, North America's leading drywall repair franchise, is excited to announce its latest expansion in Oakland County, Michigan, under the leadership of David Moag.With over two decades of experience in the advertising industry, including eight years as a creative director for a major automotive brand, Moag brings a unique combination of design expertise, leadership, and commitment to excellence to his new venture with PatchMaster.Throughout his career, Moag has worked with a wide range of professionals, from entry-level staff to senior executives and clients, honing his skills in communication, collaboration, and creative problem-solving.His background in illustration and design gives him an eye for detail and aesthetics, which will ensure that his PatchMaster franchise provides the highest quality drywall repair services to homeowners and businesses throughout Oakland County.“My career has always been about finding the right balance between creativity and practicality,” said Moag.“That's why PatchMaster was such a great fit for me. The franchise combines precision, attention to detail, and quality service-all values I've lived by in my career. I'm excited to take on this new challenge and bring these qualities to the drywall repair industry.”Moag's journey into the world of franchising began after a period of self-reflection and a desire for a career change. Through networking and guidance from a career coach, he discovered PatchMaster as the ideal opportunity to leverage his skills in a new and meaningful way.“This career 180 was exactly what I needed, and I couldn't have done it without the support of my family, especially my wife Paulette, who has been my rock throughout this transition,” Moag added.“I'm looking forward to building a business that reflects my values of hard work, creativity, and accountability while making a positive impact in my community.”Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster, expressed enthusiasm for Moag's new role as a franchise owner.“Dave's extensive experience in the creative industry and his commitment to quality make him an exceptional addition to the PatchMaster family. We're confident that his leadership and attention to detail will elevate the drywall repair services in Oakland County.”PatchMaster Oakland County is now open and ready to provide fast, high-quality drywall repair services to homeowners, property managers, and businesses in Royal Oak, Birmingham, Farmington Hills, Bloomfield Hills, Southfield, and surrounding areas. For more information or to schedule a service, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" patchmaste or call (248) 326-5641.About PatchMasterPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

