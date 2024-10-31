Riverside Research Receives Hirevets Gold Medallion In Recognition For Recruiting, Employing, And Retaining A Workforce Of Veterans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research, a national security nonprofit headquartered in Fairfax, VA, is proud to announce it received the HIREVets Medallion via HireVets. As a recipient in the large employer category, Riverside Research meets the competitive criteria for the medallion, which includes having 75% of veterans retained and veterans making up at least 7% of the workforce.

HIREVets Medallion - Riverside Research

"Riverside Research is honored to accept the HIREVets Gold Medallion," said Larry Johnson, Technical Project Manager and Chair of the Veterans' Employee Resource Group at Riverside Research. "We're proud to hire veterans and work hard to create and retain a supportive environment for veterans, whether they've recently transitioned from the military, or have an extensive post-military service record. This exemplifies how we are committed to the veteran workforce and serving veterans in the community."

Additionally, large employers meeting the standards for the Gold HIREVets Medallion must also have an established leadership program and a veteran organization or resource group .

Riverside Research is one of just 838 employers that will receive a HIREVets award for the 2023 business cycle, and a representative from the organization will accept the medallion in a virtual HIREVets ceremony taking place on Oct. 31.

"I'm so proud to have such a large number of veterans in our workforce here at Riverside Research. Veterans bring specific expertise, knowledge, and perspective about how our technology and solutions are used in the field," said Dr. Steven Omick, President and CEO of Riverside Research. "The perspective our veterans bring to the table is a critical bridge in linking our technical solutions to the warfighter and analyst," he said.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a national security nonprofit serving the DoD and Intelligence Community. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multidisciplinary research, development, and encourages collaboration. Riverside Research's areas of expertise include Object and Activity Detection, Accelerated AI/ML, Zero Trust, Open Architectures, Computational Electromagnetics, Plasma Physics, Terahertz Imaging, Commercial ISR, Collection Planning, and more. Learn more at

.

About the HIRE Vets Medallion Program

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring and retaining veterans. The 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award application period will open to employers on Jan. 31, 2025. For more information about the program and the application process, visit HIREVets.

There are different awards for large employers (500-plus employees), medium employers (51-499 employees), and small employers (50 or fewer employees). Additionally, there are two award tiers: platinum and gold.

