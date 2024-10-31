Micamp Solutions Forms Strategic Partnership With Bulldog Bread, Fresno State Athletics' Official NIL Collective

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bulldog Bread Joins MiCamp Solutions

- Marcus McMaryion, General Manager of Bulldog BreadSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MiCamp Solutions is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Bulldog Bread , the official NIL collective of Fresno State Athletics. This collaboration aims to maximize NIL opportunities for student-athletes while providing local businesses with access to MiCamp's cutting-edge payment processing solutions.Through this partnership, MiCamp will equip businesses with the tools they need to support Fresno State athletes through seamless, innovative payment technology-benefiting both athletes and the local business community."Partnering with MiCamp Solutions allows us to bring the Fresno State community closer together by making it easier for businesses to contribute to our athletes' success while reducing operational costs," said Marcus McMaryion, General Manager of Bulldog Bread. In addition to enhancing NIL opportunities, the partnership enables businesses to lower credit card processing expenses, providing a cost-effective way to support Fresno State athletics and drive local economic growth."We are excited to collaborate with Bulldog Bread and bring our innovative approach to Fresno State," said Micah Kinsler, President of MiCamp Solutions. "This partnership supports both student-athletes and local businesses, creating a positive impact on and off the field."Craig Thompson, Former Commissioner of the Mountain West Conference and Co Founder of MiCamp Sports, shared his enthusiasm: "Fresno State has a proud tradition of excellence in college athletics. This partnership will empower athletes to thrive in the NIL era, while also giving local businesses an easy way to contribute to their success. We're excited to help strengthen the community and drive success across the board."To learn more about supporting Fresno State athletes through Bulldog Bread, visit /bulldogbread .

Nikki Balich - MiCamp Marketing

MiCamp Solutions

+1 800-396-0246

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.