Cetera Welcomes Advisor With $115 Million In AUA To Cetera Advisor Networks

Marilyn Schmitt joins Cetera from Osaic Wealth Management Group

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Group , the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that advisor Marilyn Schmitt* has joined Cetera Wealth Management Group ,

a community within Cetera Advisor Networks, via IMG Financial Group . Schmitt, who provides comprehensive financial planning and advice to clients and has $115 million in assets under administration** as of Sept. 30, 2024, has joined Cetera from Osaic Wealth Management Group to partner with IMG Financial Group Senior Vice President and Managing Director Chris Nardiello.

"We are happy to welcome an advisor as seasoned and successful as Marilyn to our community of talented professionals," said Tim Stinson, president of Cetera Advisor Networks. "We feel confident that Marilyn will continue to grow her already thriving practice under our unique network and with Cetera's unprecedented suite of products and services."

"Although I wasn't unhappy at my previous broker-dealer, I could not pass up the opportunity to work with a dynamic advisor like Chris," Schmitt said. "Upon deciding to partner with Chris, I was thrilled to learn that I would be entering the strong networks offered by both IMG and Cetera Wealth Management Group. I've also been impressed by the breadth of resources offered by Cetera. I look forward to working in this environment and with a like-minded advisor to provide excellent advice and financial planning to our clients."

"I am thrilled to partner with Marilyn and know this collaboration will mutually benefit both of our practices and clients," Nardiello said. "Furthermore, I know Marilyn will enjoy working with the IMG team, a unique group of financial professionals who truly believe in a free exchange of insights and experiences. We are happy Marilyn chose to join us."

Schmitt has 23 years of experience in the financial services industry and holds her Series 7 and Series 66 registrations. She earned her bachelor of arts degree from the University of Houston and worked as a human resources professional in the oil industry until joining the financial advisory industry in 2001. Schmitt is a mother of four who lives on a lake about an hour north of Houston. In her spare time, she enjoys a variety of outdoor activities and travelling.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group, which is owned by Cetera Holdings (collectively Cetera), is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees more than $521 billion in assets under administration and $224 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2024. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of nearly 35,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.



"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA

92101.

*Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera firms are under separate ownership from any other entity.

**Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

