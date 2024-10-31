Ophthalmology PACS Market Size Expected To Reach USD 334.94 Million By 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ophthalmology PACS market size is predicted to grow from USD 176.91 million in 2025 to approximately USD 334.94 million by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The sector is representing a solid CAGR of 7.35% between 2024 and 2034. The North America ophthalmology PACS market size is calculated at USD 70.94 billion in 2024.

Efficient Image Management: Market to Boom Drastically

Ophthalmology PACS is a specialized medical imaging system designed for managing and storing ophthalmic images. It enables healthcare providers to capture, store, retrieve and share ophthalmic images, such as funds photos, OCT scans and angiography images. Ophthalmology PACS systems play a crucial role in improving the efficiency and accuracy of ophthalmic diagnosis and treatment.

Advancements in ophthalmic imaging technology, the development of high-resolution imaging modalities, such as optical coherence tomography (OCT) and fundus photography, has increased the demand for PACS systems to manage and analyze these images effectively.

The increasing prevalence of eye diseases including glaucoma, cataracts and age-related muscular degeneration, is driving the need for advanced diagnostic tools and imaging systems. Improving healthcare infrastructure, the expansion of healthcare facilities, particularly in developing regions, is creating new opportunities for the ophthalmology PACS market.

Vision Health Initiative Driving the Market in the U.S.

North America, in 2023 dominated the ophthalmology PACS market, by holding the biggest share of the market. The growth in this region is driven by the combination of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high prevalence of ocular disorders and strong government support. The increasing incidence of eye-related conditions such as glaucoma, cataracts and diabetic retinopathy has fueled the demand for ophthalmology PACS solutions that streamline diagnostic workflows and improve patient care.

The Vision Health Initiative by the U.S. government is one of the key drivers of the market in the region, which focuses on advancing vision health equity through collaboration with various community organizations, researchers and tribes. This initiative plays a significant role in raising awareness about eye health and improving access to care.

For Instance, in June 2024, Konica Minolta Healthcare and Comp-Ray formed a partnership, this partnership enhances Konica Minolta's healthcare IT sales and distribution channels across the US market, particularly it's Exa platform, which is a cloud-based software suite that includes PACS, radiology information systems and billing modules.



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for ophthalmology PACS, driven by the rising prevalence of ocular diseases and the region's rapidly aging population. Countries like China, Japan and India are experiencing a surge in case of glaucoma, age-related muscular degeneration and cataracts, which has led to increased demand for advanced diagnostic tools.

For instance, the country India reported approximately 11.9 million glaucoma cases in the year 2023 and the prevalence of AMD in people over the age of 50 is estimated to be 22.3%.



Related Markets Impacted by the Ophthalmology PACS Market:

Ophthalmology EMR Software Market:

The ophthalmology PACS market has a direct influence on the ophthalmology EMR software market. PACS integrates seamlessly with EMR systems to streamline the workflow in ophthalmology clinics and hospitals. The increasing need for efficient patient data management and image integration is driving the demand for EMR solutions tailored specifically for ophthalmology. EMR systems enable healthcare providers to store, manage and access patient records, diagnostic images and treatment plans in one place. The growing adoption of digital healthcare solutions along with government initiatives for electronic health records is boosting this market.

Advanced Ophthalmology Technology Market:

The growing demand for PCs systems is also propelling the advanced ophthalmology technology market. This market includes innovations in diagnostic and treatment tools that benefit from PACS, as these technologies allow for the fast and efficient sharing of high-quality images and diagnostic reports. Ophthalmologists are now able to access real time data and collaborate on treatment plans with ease, which is especially important for complex conditions like glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration. The development of technologies like optical coherence tomography combined with PACS drives the need for faster image processing and storage solutions.

Ophthalmology PACS Market Opportunity: Integration of Electronic Systems

The growing integration of PACS with electronic health records (EHR) and electronic medical records (EMR) systems is one of the significant upcoming opportunities for the ophthalmology PACS market. With healthcare systems moving towards full digitization, the demand for PCs that can seamlessly connect with EMR/EHR platforms is rapidly increasing. This integration allows for more efficient sharing of patient data, imaging results and medical histories, improving patient outcomes and streamlining healthcare delivery.

For instance, in May of 2023, Carestream Health Announced the launch of its new cloud based PACS platform, specifically designed for ophthalmology practices. This system allows real time access to diagnostic images and data from any device which improves collaboration between ophthalmologists and enhances patient care.



Ophthalmology PACS Market Segments:



By Type , in 2023 the Integrated PACS segment held the dominant position in the ophthalmology PACS market. Integrated PACS systems combine various diagnostic imaging modalities into a single platform which enables seamless access to patient data for healthcare providers. These systems streamline workflows, reduce manual errors and enhance diagnostic accuracy. The integration of electronic health records further boosts their demand, making them a preferred choice in hospitals and larger healthcare facilities.

By End user , the hospital segment held the dominant share of the ophthalmology PACS market in 2023 due to the large-scale adoption of advanced imaging technologies in these facilities. Hospitals require comprehensive imaging solutions like PACS to manage the vast volumes of patient data efficiently, especially in ophthalmology departments. The increasing prevalence of eye diseases like glaucoma and cataracts has driven hospitals to invest in PACS systems to improve diagnostic capabilities.



Recent Development and News in the Market: