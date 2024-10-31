(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"LIGHT IT" BY THE TANO JONES REVELRY

THE TANO JONES REVELRY FROM THE PNC LIVE KINK STUDIO - PORTLAND, OR

The Tano Jones Revelry Ignite Airwaves With New Single“Light It” Impacting Now

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Tano Jones Revelry releases their new single“Light It” which illuminates the most exhilarating part about falling in love-feeling combustible. It's that feeling deep in one's chest that sparks and flickers, then catches, kindling and crackling as one realizes that all of their“what ifs” could become“why nots.” That moment, of course, when attraction becomes something more-it ignites, exuding a powerful glow and warmth that is impossible to marginalize. It's as if Jones' crisp, soulful voice was created to sing about connection with such poetic flair. It helps that“Light It's” melodic guitar strums, heavenly backing vocals prominently featuring jewel Tosha Owens, and foot-tapping percussion create a joyous yet steady atmosphere. Though its sexy and sultry sound undoubtedly draws the attention of romantic lovers-"Light It" speaks to the soul-stirring process of connecting with another person on a human level and even a higher level-something that all kinds of lovers from all generations will resonate with. Highlight gigs in October will include 101.9 KINK's legendary PNC Live Studio in Portland, OR followed by AAA radio format leader's KPND in Spokane, WA and KBCO in Denver, CO."Light It" Single Click HEREBelieving that we, as humans, should strive to help the ones we love get to a better place, The Tano Jones Revelry set up their Soup & Seeds outreach to aid the communities they visit on their radio tour. With this two-fold program, the group hopes to“throw their pebble in the pond to create ripples,” and leave a lasting impact on the communities that support them. An organic beat pulsates beneath his breathy verses as he leans into a funkified groove and urges,“Oh just grab a candle and light it.” Guitar wails, and the hook swoons with luminous energy.“It's about attraction, love, and the experience between two people,” he reveals.“When we think we're going to fall in love, we don't consciously know who the other person is going to be. Perhaps we have a sense, but it's very mystical and unexplained for most of us. We never can be sure why a couple is so attracted to each other, when, and how it happens. At its core, 'Light It' is the spark where two individuals connect.” In the end, Tano is just beginning to forge his own connection-and it's built to last.“I want to draw you in by making you feel the rhythm and giving you melodies you can grasp,” he leaves off.“There are stories that might make you feel enthralled, sultry, sexy, spiritual, or inspired. Just let us lead you into this place.”From the Soup Can Studio in Motown, The Tano Jones Revelry beautifully narrates the journey of two budding lovers who find themselves fanning their spark into a flame on the shores of Lake Michigan. Drawing inspiration from the live performance aspects of the original music video, director Noah Wolfe, in collaboration with producers and editors Andy Patalan and Tano Jones, progresses viewers through the stages of diving headfirst into a true connection by infusing captivating scenes of a young couple spending a night of romance on the coast. The visuals of soft, warm candlelight paired with the dark, sensual ambiance reveal that these lovers are ready to explore whatever's around the corner, as long as it's with the other. The music video is a splendid reminder of all the ways that true connection enlivens the soul, and encourages viewers to explore their feelings of combustibility and vulnerability. With this two-fold program, the group hopes to“throw their pebble in the pond to create ripples,” and leave a lasting impact on the communities that support them. Both inspirational and magnificently talented, The Tano Jones Revelry promises to deliver the essence of the gifts that music gives us“rhythm. life. melodies. tales. harmony. love.”

