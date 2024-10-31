Loved01, John Legend's Inclusive Personal Care Line, Debuts On QVC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) John Legend will present the luxurious, effective, and affordable, skincare line live across QVC platforms

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

QVC® , a world leader in live shoppable entertainment, announced today the launch of award-winning singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and activist John Legend's Loved01, the unisex skincare brand which centers on the beauty needs of black and brown skin to create personal care products that are truly beneficial to all skin types. An assortment of product sets created exclusively for QVC are available now on QVC and will premiere on-air on November 2.



John Legend pictured with the Loved01 Face + Body Oil, now available on QVC.

Continue Reading

"Loved01 was founded to address the beauty needs of underserved consumers who deserve access to high-quality and accessible skincare," said Anna Baker, Vice President of Beauty and GMM for QVC. "Each product in the assortment was thoughtfully formulated with best-in-class ingredients intentionally chosen to deliver moisturization and hydration for melanin-rich skin while also addressing universal skincare concerns. We were inspired by John Legend's dedication to increasing inclusivity in the skincare industry and we are proud to help expand Loved01's mission to democratize skincare

by bringing our QVC customers effective and nurturing beauty products for complexions of color."

Formulated in partnership with dermatologists and cosmetic chemists

to incorporate the beauty needs of black and brown skin,

Loved01's functional line of dermatologist-tested formulas are crafted to nourish and moisturize. Loved01 is committed to equality in skincare by providing elevated, affordable, unisex skin and body products formulated for complexions of color while addressing beauty concerns universal to all skin types. Loved01 prioritizes moisturization and hydration to achieve beautiful-looking skin. Created to provide real results while encouraging empowering well-being beyond beauty, Loved01 helps everyone put their best face forward.

The QVC assortment includes Loved01's Daily Love four-piece Gift Set, 3-piece Exfoliating Cleansing Wipes, Signature Men's 3-piece Gift Set, Nourishing Face and Body Oil Duo and the Exfoliating Wash Duo.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to share Loved01 with QVC's community and introduce our products and mission to an even broader audience," says John Legend." At Loved01, we believe everyone deserves love and care, and we strive to help people celebrate and nourish their skin. My hope is that the gentle, but powerful approach we bring will help QVC customers see real results."

Experience the personal care line designed to love and care from head-to-toe on Saturday, November 2 at 11:30 AM and 10:00 PM EST with John Legend and shop the full assortment on QVC .

About QVC

QVC® is a world leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. QVC empowers shoppers with knowledge and shares insights in a lively and engaging way. QVC offers an ever-changing collection of familiar brands and fresh new products – from home and fashion to beauty, electronics and jewelry – and connects shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories and award-winning customer service. Based in West Chester, Pa., and founded in 1986, QVC has retail operations in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan and Italy. Worldwide, QVC reaches more than 200 million homes via 13 TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps and social pages. To learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" qv , follow @QVC on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow QVC on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA , QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in vCommerce and comprises six leading retail brands – QVC, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup , or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn . QVC and Q are registered service marks of ER Marks, Inc.

About LOVED01

Founded by John Legend in

February 2023, LOVED01 is a personal care brand on a mission to empower well-being beyond beauty by providing elevated, sensorial, unisex skin and body products, at an accessible price point. Featuring a line of 10 skin and body care products, LOVED01 offers targeted skincare solutions made of thoughtful ingredients to deliver truly effective results. LOVED01's dermatologist-approved products nourish, moisturize, and gently rebalance the skin's pH levels, leaving users feeling clean, refreshed, and beautiful. Rooted in accessibility and simplicity, the brand offers luxurious products under

$20 USD

available at QVC, Amazon, CVS, and loved01. @loved01skin .

SOURCE QVC, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED