Aeries Technology Is Great Place To Work® Certified

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUMBAI, India, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries , a global professional services and consulting partner, today announced that it has been Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM in India from October 2024 to October 2025. The award highlights the culture and opportunities Aeries has cultivated for its 1,700 professionals worldwide, specifically in Generative AI-Driven Digital Transformation solutions, Technology Services, and Business Process Management.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to identify trust as the cornerstone of what defines an excellent workplace. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

“Our employees are the most critical part of our business at Aeries. They are creative and passionate problem solvers that our clients and executive team trust to transform business outcomes,” said Sudhir Panikassery, CEO of Aeries Technology.“Creating a productive and welcoming environment for our people, whether they are in India or in any of the other global locations of Aeries, is essential to fostering the culture we've built – one that delivers business value to our clients and allows Aeries to continue expanding globally.”

On October 8, 2024 Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT), a global leader in professional services and technology consulting, has been recognized in the Global In-house Center (GIC) Setup Capabilities PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 by Everest Group .

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (Nasdaq: AERT) is a global professional services and consulting partner for businesses in transformation mode and their stakeholders, including private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with customized engagement models that are designed to provide the right mix of deep vertical specialty, functional expertise, and digital systems and solutions to scale, optimize and transform a client's business operations. Founded in 2012, Aeries Technology now has over 1,700 professionals specializing in Technology Services and Solutions, Business Process Management, and Digital Transformation initiatives, geared towards providing tailored solutions to drive business success. Aeries Technology's approach to staffing and developing its workforce has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification.

