Muse Healthtm Partners With Flytehealth To Increase Access To Medical Obesity Care

Visionary healthcare company adds obesity and chronic care management provider to its curated selection of market-tested services

Muse Health, a care navigation integrator of value-based benefits, has partnered with FlyteHealth to offer its members expert obesity care and chronic condition management. Muse Health's vertically integrated healthcare system is focused on an individual's whole through interactions with healthcare providers in primary and specialty care.

FlyteHealth delivers a comprehensive suite of clinical care, technology and support, reducing the complexity and cost of obesity and comorbid chronic conditions for employers and payers.

As Muse Health and its clients identified the growing need for a new way to approach diabetes, hypertension and weight management, they conducted extensive market analysis and determined that FlyteHealth is the ideal partner to service its clients' employees/members.

"The more complex the challenges encountered by our stakeholders, the more we require robust solutions. FlyteHealth's best-in-class medical obesity solution and their mission-focused management and operations team made them a perfect partner to optimize lifestyles around food and activity in a culturally concordant manner," said Muse Health CEO Ricardo Johnson II.

"We are excited to work alongside FlyteHealth to accomplish this important work."



Muse Health partners with payers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), group employers, associations, and other entities to ensure that value-based benefits are cognizant of social determinants of health, racial equalities, gender fairness, and economic stabilization. The company identifies, assesses, and manages a suite of value-based benefit providers that align with its strategic, moral obligations. They also secure claims data from clients, leverage proprietary risk-stratification programs, and steer individuals (Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, labor and group employees) to its vendor partners for services. As its portfolio vendor partners deliver their services, Muse Health manages collaborative strategies between its clients and vendor partners to reach individuals where they live in the manner that works best for them.

"We are delighted to be part of the Muse Health virtual care ecosystem," said FlyteHealth CEO and co-founder Sloan Saunders. "We like the unique market approach Muse Health is taking to ensure that all individuals, including the most disadvantaged ones, have access to quality healthcare."

About Muse Health

Muse Health provides an integrated health solution to our healthcare partners, working exclusively with payers, providers, and service entities to provide transformative solutions focused on underrepresented populations. Muse Health focuses on an individual's whole health and their engagement with healthcare providers in primary, secondary, and tertiary care markets. MUSE HEALTH technology platform is present in over 100 hospital systems and over a dozen payer networks. For more information, please visit



About FlyteHealth

FlyteHealth

is obesity care that empowers you. Delivering a comprehensive suite of clinical care, technology, and support, FlyteHealth reduces the complexity and cost of obesity and its comorbid conditions for employers and payers. Based on the founders' decades of research and clinical care, FlyteHealth clinicians deliver the latest in personalized medication therapy and behavior coaching. The evidence-based treatment protocols enable individuals not only to lose weight and maintain weight loss long-term, but also to achieve significant improvements in outcomes related to diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and many other weight-related health complications. Through the Flyte Intelligence obesity treatment platform, FlyteHealth empowers healthcare providers with subject matter expertise and care navigation services. Drawing from the largest data set of obesity and chronic disease research, Flyte Intelligence enables delivery of the highest standard of patient care at scale. For more information, please visit

