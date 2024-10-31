Virtune Reaches 1 Billion SEK In Assets Under Management

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 31st of October 2024 – Virtune, a leading Swedish regulated asset manager and issuer of exchange-traded products (ETP), announces that it has reached one billion SEK in assets under management.

Virtune is proud to announce that it has reached a significant milestone in its growth journey by achieving 1 billion SEK in assets under management (AUM). This marks an important step in the vision of becoming the leading asset manager within in the Nordics. Virtune offers 100% physically backed exchange-traded products within crypto that are available for both institutional and private investors and collaborates with industry-leading partners such as Coinbase as the custodian.

Since its inception, Virtune has been committed to educating the market about exchange-traded products, crypto assets, the market development, and how Bitcoin and other crypto assets can form a natural part of a traditional investment portfolio. In addition to this, Virtune is driving the development of crypto assets forward by listing innovative and reliable crypto ETPs that meet the market's demands for transparency, security, and growth. This success reflects the trust of Nordic investors and the hard work of the Virtune team.

Virtune's products are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, and Boerse Stuttgart. Virtune's product portfolio today includes 12 ETPs, divided into three categories:

Single asset ETPs that provide exposure to a single crypto asset:

Virtune Bitcoin ETP

Virtune XRP ETP

Virtune Avalanche ETP

Virtune Chainlink ETP

Virtune Arbitrum ETP

Staked single asset ETPs that provide exposure to a single crypto asset combined with staking for enhanced returns:

Virtune Staked Ethereum ETP

Virtune Staked Solana ETP

Virtune Staked Polkadot ETP

Virtune Staked Cardano ETP

Virtune Staked Polygon ETP

Index ETPs that provide exposure to a basket of 10 leading crypto assets:

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK

Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP EUR

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune, comments: "Today, Virtune reached a critical milestone as we exceeded 1 billion SEK in assets under management. Since our market entry on May 15, 2023, we have been passionate and dedicated in educating the market about crypto assets as an asset class and their purpose, as well as about exchange-traded products in a professional and transparent manner. We are pleased with the strong reception in the Nordic market with accelerating interest also from Nordic institutional investors. We will continue our tireless work and the entire Virtune team is fully motivated and engaged in our mission to drive the acceptance of crypto assets forward among institutional and retail investors in the Nordics. We look forward to accelerating our growth further and achieving many more milestones ahead.”

You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs on and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters that covers updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges. With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at .