In Worst-Case Scenario, Power Outages This Winter Could Last Up To Eight Hours Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If Russian forces continue to target Ukraine's infrastructure and these are successful, power consumption restrictions lasting up to eight hours may be implemented this winter.

This was reported by Acting Chairman of the Board of NPC Ukrenergo, Oleksii Brekht, on a broadcast, as per Ukrinform.

“The worst-case scenario involves continued attacks on our facilities and power generation. In such a case, with electricity imports available, we may have to impose power restrictions on cold days, implementing two rounds of scheduled power outages,” Brekht stated.

He explained that each round involves a four-hour power outage. So, in the worst-case scenario during freezing weather, there could be outages lasting up to eight hours.

“We operate on the assumption that it will not be possible to completely destroy all thermal and hydro generation facilities. A specific plan for active defense has also been developed,” Brekht emphasized.

for

According to him, under other scenarios, "energy workers will not be in the spotlight" this winter. However, there may be specific issues in frontline regions.

"Currently, the enemy has focused its attention on border regions where active combat is ongoing. This affects six regions, where the focus has shifted from our generation facilities to the distribution system,” Brekht said.

The head of Ukrenergo noted that protection for such facilities is being organized.

As previously reported, to ensure a stable heating season, NPC Ukrenergo has accumulated three times the standard stock of repair equipment.