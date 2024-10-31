Bird Conservation In Sambhar Lake Must Be Safeguarded, Says Rajasthan Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Oct 31 (IANS) After over 40 migratory birds, belonging to two to three different species, were found dead in and around Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake, Jaipur District Collector held a meeting to discuss possible efforts for protecting birds who from across the world to visit the lake.

Jaipur District Collector directed the officials to ensure every possible effort for the care and protection of the birds coming to Sambhar Lake and the area around the lake.

He instructed the municipal officials to maintain the cleanliness system in the lake area and the surrounding area, take immediate action on the drainage of dirty water in the lake area and the use of single-use plastic.

He further directed the Sub-Divisional Officer Sambhar to start the rescue work in coordination with all the departments, promote tourism in the Sambhar area, encourage bird lovers and seek their cooperation in the rescue work.

He told officials of the Animal Husbandry Department to issue guidelines for the disposal of dead birds and to provide training as per the need to the personnel posted in the lake area regarding the disposal of dead birds and treatment of injured birds.

The officials of Sambhar Salt Limited were instructed to provide maximum resources in the rescue operation and the Forest Department officials were instructed to start the rescue work of birds and operate a temporary rescue centre.

The District Collector has appointed the District Forest Officer as the nodal officer in charge of the conservation of birds in Sambhar Lake and has also directed the district-level officers to inspect the lake and the surrounding area once a week and the local officers to inspect it daily.

Deputy Forest Conservator, Additional District Collector along with officials from the Forest Department, Urban Bodies Department, Sambhar Salt Limited, Pollution Control Board, Animal Husbandry Department and other related departments were present during the meeting.

Initial examinations suggest that the birds may have succumbed to avian botulism, a severe neuromuscular illness caused by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum, which thrives in low-oxygen environments.

Earlier in 2019, more than 18,000 migratory birds from 13 to 15 species perished in the same region due to botulism.

Sambhar Salt Lake is located 80 km southwest of the city of Jaipur and is India's largest inland Salt Lake. It is a recognised wetland of international importance and is a key wintering area for tens of thousands of birds.