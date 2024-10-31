Ex-IPS Officer Praveen Kumar Says House Burgled, Suspects Conspiracy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former Indian Service (IPS) officer R.S. Praveen Kumar on Thursday said that his house in Kosini village of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district had been burgled.

The BRS leader posted on 'X' that his house in Kosini in Sirpur-Kaghaznagar was burgled on Wednesday night and "this is the state of law and order in Telangana under the rule of Revanth Reddy".

Reporting that the burglars took away some valuable documents, he requested the Director General of Police to thoroughly investigate the matter to find out if there was any conspiracy behind it.

In another post, Praveen Kumar made certain suggestions to people celebrating Diwali with their family members. He also took a dig at the Congress government over the recent police raid on the farmhouse of BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao's brother-in-law Raj Pakala.

"This is not a satire, but a serious advisory. I am simply resonating here what a common man is feeling today in Telangana after Mokila Police raided a family get together on 26th October 2024 following allegedly a credible 'tip off'. I leave it to your imagination to find out 'who' gave the tip off," he wrote.

The 1995-batch IPS officer had taken voluntary retirement in 2021 to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He was appointed the President of BSP's state unit. Praveen Kumar had unsuccessfully contested as a BSP candidate from the Sirpur constituency in Assembly elections held in November last year. He quit the BSP to join the BRS in March this year, claiming that BSP chief Mayawati, under pressure from BJP, had asked him to break the alliance with BRS for Lok Sabha polls but he refused to do so and decided to quit.

BRS President K. Chandrasekhar Rao had agreed to leave two Lok Sabha seats (Nagarkurnool and Hyderabad) for the BSP following talks with the national level leaders of the party on March 15. The BSP had also named Praveen Kumar as its candidate from Nagarkurnool. He contested from Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituency as a BRS candidate but finished third.