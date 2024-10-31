After 3 Days, 'Missing' Shiv Sena MLA's 'Ghar-Wapasi' To Tend To Ill Son

(MENAFN- IANS) Palghar (Maharashtra), Oct 31 (IANS) Shiv Sena MLA from Palghar, Shrinivas C. Vanga -- who was denied a re-nomination for the Assembly -- returned home after three days on Thursday to take care of his ill minor son.

Vanga, 42, who had gone incommunicado and 'disappeared' since Monday, had suddenly surfaced and quietly reached his residence in Kavade, Talasari.

After spending a few hours with his wife, mother and kid, he again went back to an unknown location along with some close friends and relatives, ostensibly to take rest as he was unwell.

A day later (Thursday) at around noon, Vanga rushed home after getting a message through family circles that his minor son was unwell, as his anxious kin heaved a sigh of relief.

Still holding a grudge against the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the weary-looking Vanga, sporting a bright lemon-coloured shirt, rued how his candidature was pushed aside to favour an 'imported' candidate, Rajendra Gavit of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I am honest and will always remain so. I was promised right till the end of my candidature, which was cancelled at the last minute. I have consistently done peoples' work. I don't know what my fault was," said Vanga on Thursday, much more composed than his tearful outburst on Monday.

Hitting out at his local political opponents for meting out the injustice, Vanga said that he had become the victim of a conspiracy hatched against him, and he had brought it to the notice of the party leadership, and sought action vis-a-vis those responsible.

"Is this what you get in return for being honest? But I am equally determined, I shall not spare these conspirators and expose them through my social work among the masses. I will always continue to serve the people in any capacity, as directed by the CM," declared Vanga, in a brief interaction with media-persons at his home.

His relieved wife Suman said that she had a discussion with the CM who enquired about Vanga's well-being on Tuesday.

"The CM expressed concerns and made assurances. We hope that he will not leave us in the lurch again. We have also spoken with other party leaders, and they have assured that injustice will not be done to my husband (Vanga)," said Suman Vanga.

However, given the current mood in the local party set-up, it is not yet clear whether he will join the election campaign for the BJP nominee or its possible repercussions on the MahaYuti prospects in the predominantly tribal region where the Vanga clan is popular, around 100 km from Mumbai.