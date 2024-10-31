Palestinians in occupied West Bank voice their indifference towards US elections

(MENAFN) With the U.S. presidential election set for November 5, many Palestinians in the occupied West Bank are voicing their indifference, asserting that they do not anticipate any beneficial outcomes from the electoral process. Conversations with Anadolu reflect a widespread skepticism, fueled by perceptions of U.S. bias and complicity in Israel's violence, particularly given the devastating events in Gaza over the past year.



Palestinians contend that both the and parties are competing to provide military, political, and intelligence support to Israel, enabling what they characterize as an ongoing extermination campaign that has surged since October 7, 2023. This violence has resulted in horrific casualties, with reports estimating that over 144,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured, predominantly among children and women. Additionally, more than 10,000 individuals remain missing amid widespread devastation and famine, contributing to what many regard as one of the worst humanitarian crises in contemporary history.



Mahmoud Nawajaa, general coordinator of the Palestinian National Committee for the Boycott of Israel (BDS), expressed this viewpoint, stating, "We do not expect anything from the next U.S. administration or from the candidate who will win the elections." He highlighted the belief that the genocide occurring against Palestinians in Gaza and the broader violence across Palestine and Lebanon could not take place without significant American support.



The situation has worsened following clashes in Lebanon involving groups like Hezbollah, which began after Israel launched its aggressive campaign against Gaza. Since September 23, the conflict has spread to various parts of Lebanon, including airstrikes in the capital, Beirut, and a ground invasion in the south. The consequences have been dire, with reports indicating approximately 2,792 deaths and around 12,772 injuries, including many among children and women. Nearly 1.4 million people have been displaced, with the majority of casualties occurring after September 23, according to the latest official data from Lebanon.



As the election approaches, the prevailing sentiment among Palestinians reflects a profound disillusionment with U.S. politics and a deepening despair regarding their situation, exacerbating the already critical humanitarian crisis in the region.

