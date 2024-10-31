Japan holds variety of festivities in Hello Kitty’s 50th birthday

(MENAFN) Hello Kitty celebrates her 50th birthday this Friday, marking a significant milestone for the beloved pop icon. In honor of this occasion, a variety of festivities have been organized, including museum exhibits, a spectacular theme park event, and a national tour—especially in Japan, her birthplace, although it’s not officially mentioned in her biography. The celebrations reflect the character's enduring appeal and adaptability over the years.



As a character, Hello Kitty has evolved into a symbol that resonates with diverse audiences. While she was originally created as a blank canvas for others' emotions, many women view her as an empowering figure, despite her iconic mouthless face. Mika Nishimura, a design professor at Tokyo’s Meisei University, describes the character as “shrewd” for successfully infiltrating various domains such as commerce, fashion, and entertainment. She notes that Hello Kitty’s non-threatening design allows for a wide range of interpretations, making her a profitable and versatile brand.



Nishimura highlights the contrasting perceptions of Hello Kitty, noting that while some American feminists critique her silent nature as submissive, Japanese interpretations suggest she reflects the emotions of those around her—appearing happy when her fans are joyful and sad when they are down. This clever product strategy has enabled Hello Kitty to engage in numerous collaborative ventures, further enhancing her cultural and commercial footprint.



The celebrations for Hello Kitty's semicentennial began a year ago, spearheaded by Sanrio, the Japanese company that owns the rights to her name and image. Activities included a TikTok animation account, games on Roblox, and a Zepeto avatar. Special anniversary merchandise has been launched, featuring a wide array of products such as pet collars, cosmetics, and even McDonald's Happy Meals. Limited edition items include a gold coin pendant with Hello Kitty holding the number 50 priced at approximately 120,000 yen (USD800) and a Casio watch available for 18,700 yen (USD120), showcasing her continued relevance and commercial success in popular culture.

