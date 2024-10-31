Why Europe Should Consider Boots On The Group In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The mantra“as long as it takes” has become the European Union's rallying cry in support of Ukraine's resistance against Russia. Initially, some experts predicted that Ukraine would fall within three days – yet nearly three years have passed, and Ukraine is still standing. This prolonged struggle has come at an immense human cost .

It's clear that the decision to resist was made by the Ukrainian population, and they are grateful to the EU for its support. However, hopes that Ukraine can repel the invaders are fading, and there is no clear end in sight.“As long as it takes” for the EU translates, for Ukrainian ears, to“as many of your lives as we can afford to sacrifice.”

Ukrainians are weary, even as they hold the front line, but the West has not communicated a commitment to fully engage in stopping Russian aggression and deterring future threats. Instead, it seems focused on a policy of“de-escalation management.” This only emboldens Russia and its allies.

What is even more concerning is the absence of a coherent strategy for managing Russia. What would the EU do if the war were to magically end tomorrow? Is there a plan in place, or will EU leaders simply offer Russia a reset?

The EU has excelled in rhetoric when it comes to Ukraine but has fallen short in delivering military support. It remains reluctant to draw firm red lines for Russia as a response to attacks on European soil or to adopt a more assertive stance.