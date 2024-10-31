Global Digital Twin Market Set To Soar: A 45.7% Annual Growth Ahead

Boston, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, Global Digital Twin Market , the market for digital twins was valued at $11.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow from $18.2 billion in 2024 to $119.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 45.7% from 2024 to 2029.

The report gives a clear overview of the global digital twin market, looking at its current value and key trends. Starting with 2023 as the baseline, it forecasts market data from 2024 to 2029, breaking down revenue projections by solution type, application, industry, company size, and region. It also discusses the major trends and challenges impacting the market, finishing with an analysis of key players in the digital twin space.

Additionally, the report analyzes emerging technologies and the competitive landscape, examining the strategic moves made by leading firms in the digital twin market. The report also includes an environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis.

Interesting and surprising facts:

Digital twins are already being used in the manufacturing, aerospace, and automotive industries, but they're now branching out into a new model called Digital Twin as a Service (DTaaS). This development represents a significant leap in how we manage and utilize complex systems and data in real-time. DTaaS takes the concept of digital twins and offers them as a managed service, changing how organizations approach system management and digital simulations. The integration of DTaaS is expected to be transformative, providing fresh insights into both our physical and digital environments.

Factors contributing to the growth of the digital twin market include:

