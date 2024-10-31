Milaha To Participate In Inaugural Qatar Boat Show At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the leading maritime and logistics company in Qatar, is excited to announce its participation in the Inaugural Qatar Boat Show, scheduled to take place from November 6 to 9, at the historic Old Doha Port.

This premier event, held in strategic partnership with the of Transport, will showcase the dynamic maritime of Qatar and offer a for networking and collaboration among maritime enthusiasts.

The Qatar Boat Show will feature over 450 companies and brands, alongside an impressive display of 80 luxury boats and yachts. Attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging activities, including workshops, insightful discussions, and thrilling water sports, designed to foster connections and strengthen relationships within the maritime community.

As the company with the commercial registration number 1 in Qatar, Milaha boasts a rich heritage of over 60 years in the maritime and logistics sector. Our booth, YL-003, will highlight our latest offerings in maritime and logistics services while celebrating our longstanding commitment to excellence and sustainability initiatives in the industry.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore significant milestones and achievements that have shaped our legacy.

We invite all attendees to visit our booth to learn more about our innovative solutions and to experience the legacy of Milaha as a cornerstone of Qatar's maritime history.