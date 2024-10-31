Avinash Tiwary Plans To Be Stick To His Diet This Diwali

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Avinash Tiwary says he might indulge a little but will stick to his diet as he starts shooting again right after Diwali.

“I love Diwali treats! But I'll be sticking to a diet because I start shooting again right after Diwali, so I need to stay focused. I might indulge a little, but I'll be careful to keep things balanced-it's hard to resist sweets during the festive season, though!"

Avinash told IANS, when asked about indulging in Diwali delicacies. Like every year, Avinash plans to spend time with family on the festival of lights. "Every Diwali, I make it a point to spend time with my family-it's a tradition I cherish. This year, since I've recently moved into my own place, I'll first go to my parents' home to do the Pooja with them, and then they'll all come over to my place for another Pooja.”“It's a beautiful way to share this festival, and I'm really looking forward to it."

He shared that Diwali for him is all about“family time”.“It's usually quite intimate, with good food, quality conversations, and creating warm memories. I like keeping it low-key, meeting a few close friends, sharing good food, and just catching up. The festival really brings that special closeness." On the work front, Avinash will next be seen alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Jimmy Shergill, in“Sikandar Ka Muqaddar”. On October 23, the makers dropped an intense behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of Neeraj Pandey's directorial, which showcases what all went into making the crime drama. Avinash, on the film front, was last seen in“Madgaon Express”, which marked the directorial debut of Kunal Kemmu.

The dark comedy also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. The actor started his journey in acting in 2014 with“Yudh”. He was then seen in films such as“Tu Hai Mera Sunday” and“Laila Majnu”. He also featured in the web-series including“Bulbbul”,“Bambai Meri Jaan” and“Khakee: The Bihar Chapter”