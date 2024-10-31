ADIB Appoints Mohamed Abdelbary as Group Chief Executive Officer for the Group

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 30 October 2024: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank’s (ADIB) Board of Directors announced today the appointment of Mohamed Abdelbary as ADIB’s Group Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Mohamed Abdelbary has served as the acting CEO since March 2024, successfully leading the bank growth strategy and achieving strong performance with net before tax growing 33% in the first 9 months of 2024.

Mohamed is a seasoned banker with over 28 years of experience in the industry, where he has held key senior and executive positions in leading financial institutions, including Citibank, Barclays Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. Abdelbary joined ADIB in May 2020 as the Group Chief Financial Officer, a role in which he played a pivotal role in shaping the financial strategy of the bank.

H.E. Jawaan Awaidha Suhail Al Khaili, ADIB’s Chairman, commented: "The Board is pleased to appoint Mohamed Abdelbary as the ADIB Group Chief Executive. He is a seasoned banker with a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to deliver value to customers, shareholders and staff. Under his leadership, ADIB has been able to achieve strong financial performance, creating value for our shareholders and our customers through innovative financial services. He will now lead ADIB through our next stage of expansion under our 2035 vision.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, ADIB Group CEO, said: “I am deeply honored by the trust placed in me from the board of directors to lead this great institution at a time when the bank is achieving strong momentum, and as it sets out to deliver its 2035 growth strategy. Working together with our talented team, I look forward to continue on the growth trajectory by providing our customers with an unmatched customer experience, enhancing shareholder value, and taking advantage of all available opportunities in the market, leveraging ADIB’s unique advantage as a well-established bank with exceptional brand recognition and a strong footprint across retail and corporate banking.”





