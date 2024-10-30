0.01% Decrease In Manufacturing, Extractive Index In August

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) issued a press release of primary data on the and extractive industries in August 2024.

The manufacturing and extractive industries index (excluding oil and products) reached 111.44 during August 2024 (primary) compared to 111.45 during July 2024 (final) decrease of 0.01%.

The Manufacture of beverages; reached 518.87 during August 2024, compared to July 2024, reaching 375.50, an increase of 38.18% due to needs.

The Printing and reproduction of recorded reached 122.90 during August 2024, compared to July 2024, reaching 115.26, an increase of 6.63% due to market needs.

Manufacture of food products; reached 134.87 during August 2024, compared to July 2024, reaching 141.40 a decrease of 4.6 %, due to market needs.

Manufacture of electrical equipment; reached 83.36 during August 2024, compared to July 2024, reaching 93.43 a decrease of 10.78 %, due to market needs.