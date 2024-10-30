A Tale Of Two Cities: Alexandria Hosts 2Nd Edition Of Exhibition Celebrating Greek, Egyptian Cultural Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) A special opening ceremony was held at Bibliotheca Alexandrina for the second edition of the“A Tale of Two Cities: Athens and Alexandria” exhibition, marking a continuation of the cultural exchange between the ancient cities.

The exhibition, initially held at the Acropolis Museum in Athens last June, brings together contemporary Greek and Egyptian artists whose works explore the historical and artistic links between the two civilizations.















Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, founder of“Culturvator/Art D'Égypte,” highlighted the exhibition's significance.“'A Tale of Two Cities: Athens and Alexandria' sheds light on international artists who drew inspiration for their works from the close historical ties between both cities,” she explained.“Their artworks highlight the artistic and cultural dialogue between Alexandria and Athens in order to reveal the common customs, traditions and philosophies that formed the Egyptian and Greek civilizations over the course of time. Additionally, the exhibition is a tribute to the depth of historical relations and unique identity of the Egyptian and Greek civilizations that transcend time.”





Abdel Ghaffar expressed her pride in collaborating with Bibliotheca Alexandrina and archaeologist Calliope Papakosta, emphasizing their shared passion for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of both cities.

The exhibition features a diverse range of artistic interpretations, including Emilio Ferrero's marble pieces representing the concept of a unified continent.“The world was one continent and was divided into five continents,” Ferrero explained.“I represented this concept with marble pieces and portrayed the middle part as the sun that everyone gathers around without conflicts or problems.” Ferrero also noted his participation in the“Forever Is Now” and“Cairo International Art District” exhibitions in the past two years, as well as his appreciation for Art D'Égypte's exhibitions.















The widow of late artist Hazem El-Mestikawy, Noha Nagy, spoke about her husband's work, which was inspired by his experience with government paperwork after his return to Egypt.“Stationery has become a big part of his life,” Nagy said. El-Mestikawy used cardboard in his work, which was completed within a month. Nagy expressed her joy in seeing her husband's art displayed once again, saying,“As long as the artwork is displayed, his name will remain immortal.”











Sheikh Rashid Khalifa described the inspiration for his artwork, which came to him during an exhibition in London focused on oriental themes with a contemporary twist.“I thought of the idea of mashrabiya with a contemporary concept,” he shared. Khalifa also mentioned his participation in the“Forever Is Now” exhibition last year and lauded Art D'Égypte's efforts to revitalize the region, stating that“there is no place in the world more beautiful than the Pyramids.”











Artist Said Badr spoke about the concept behind his work,“History of the City,” which consists of three pieces.“The objective of my artwork is merging cultures,” Badr explained.“The first piece is the alphabet of ancient civilizations, the second piece is a message entitled 'the Light of the Word,' and the third piece is a city gate with words from the ancient alphabet and El-Abnudi's poem 'I care about people even if they have no address'.”





















Badr praised the“A Tale of Two Cities” exhibition, stating that“the idea is fabulous and highlights the cultural aspects of the two cities on the Mediterranean. Indeed, it is similar to the concepts of my works; interaction between cultures and exchange of experiences. The artwork language is universally understood by everyone.”











Artist Arthur Lescher expressed his delight in participating in the exhibition for the second time, particularly at Bibliotheca Alexandrina, a location that“highlights civilization and history.”“I am proud to be in this ancient place,” Lescher said. He described his work as“a book made of wood, copper and threads. There is no writing on it, for silence is the language of nature that I hope people will understand.”





















Artist Micha Cattaui spoke about his artwork, which features a group of street stones that“built the Greek and Roman civilizations, witnessed wars, and changed over the years.” He described how the Corona lockdown period allowed him to see these stones as they truly were.











The“A Tale of Two Cities: Athens and Alexandria” exhibition, which runs until November 4th, is a testament to the enduring influence of ancient Greece and Egypt on the modern world. It invites visitors to explore the rich tapestry of artistic expression woven through the centuries, revealing the profound connections that continue to bind these two cultures.

The opening ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the Dominican Ambassador to Egypt, West Roman Maldonado. The exhibition's opening at the Acropolis Museum in Athens was graced by the presence of Nadine Abdel Ghaffar, Ambassador of Egypt to Greece, Omar Amer, and Director of the Acropolis Museum, Nikolaos Stampolidis.







